Overview

Dr. David Yarbrough, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Yarbrough works at Medical Office North in Monroe, LA with other offices in Mangham, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.