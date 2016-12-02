Dr. David Yardley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yardley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yardley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Yardley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Knapp Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Yardley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Clinic PA2310 N Ed Carey Dr Ste 1A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-5522
-
2
Knapp Medical Center1401 E 8th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-8567
-
3
South Heart Clinic902 S Airport Dr Ste 5B, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Knapp Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yardley?
From the first visit he was smart and helpful, great bedside manner and did not leave the room until we fully understood our questions. Thank you Doctor Yardley.
About Dr. David Yardley, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548253560
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yardley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yardley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yardley works at
Dr. Yardley has seen patients for Hypotension, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yardley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yardley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yardley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yardley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yardley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.