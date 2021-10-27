Dr. David Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yeh, MD
Overview of Dr. David Yeh, MD
Dr. David Yeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Yeh's Office Locations
San Jose Neurosurgery2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 810, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1467Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Flew into California from East Coast. Emergency brain surgery. So glad Dr. Yeh was there for me. if this had to happen, glad it happened where there was great neurosurgical care. Very grateful - I'm doing really well!
About Dr. David Yeh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Cantonese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
