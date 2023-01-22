Overview of Dr. David Yingling, MD

Dr. David Yingling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Yingling works at Cape Neurosurgical Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.