Dr. David Yoo, MD
Overview of Dr. David Yoo, MD
Dr. David Yoo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Yoo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
