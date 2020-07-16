Dr. David Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Young, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Young, DO
Dr. David Young, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Revere Health1886 W 800 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 264-5668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
He was a gentle Profesional make feel that l’can trust Him ... l’am feel more better for the action tratment that He did ... THAKS YOU!
About Dr. David Young, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.