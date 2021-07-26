Dr. David Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Young, MD
Overview of Dr. David Young, MD
Dr. David Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
East Texas Vascular Associates P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up having to have surgery and Dr Young took such good care of me. He broke everything down for me, explained the procedure and really just put my mind at ease. The surgery was successful and he did a phenomenal job. Fantastic Dr plus his staff is amazing too!
About Dr. David Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
