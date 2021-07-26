Overview of Dr. David Young, MD

Dr. David Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Young works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.