Dr. David Younger, MD

Neurology
4.6 (62)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Younger, MD

Dr. David Younger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Lyme Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Younger's Office Locations

    333 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016
(212) 213-3778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 62 ratings
Patient Ratings (62)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dr. David Younger, MD
About Dr. David Younger, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548334212
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Younger has seen patients for Lyme Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

62 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

