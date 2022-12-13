Overview of Dr. David Yu, MD

Dr. David Yu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Pasadena Eye Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Farsightedness and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.