Dr. David Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. David Yu, MD
Dr. David Yu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Pasadena Eye Medical Group10 Congress St Ste 340, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 796-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent as always.PLEASE RESPOND TO WARBY PARKER'S REQUEST FOR MY PRESCRIPTION. THANKS
About Dr. David Yu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346212354
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Diplopia, Farsightedness and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
