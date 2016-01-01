Overview of Dr. David Yu, MD

Dr. David Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.