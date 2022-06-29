Dr. David Yucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yucha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Yucha, MD
Dr. David Yucha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chester, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Yucha works at
Dr. Yucha's Office Locations
Prospect Ccmc LLC1 Medical Center Blvd, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 579-3450Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopedics5201 Pennell Rd Ste C, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 876-0347
Glen Mills300 Evergreen Dr Ste 200, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 876-0347
Premier Orthopaedics200 E State St Ste 108, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 876-0347
Wilmington Office (Foulk Road)2004 Foulk Rd Ste 3, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 656-2643
Premier Orthopaedics701 N Clayton St # 600, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 656-2643
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yucha made me feel comfortable right out of the gate. Got in me for surgery right away and was able to repair my minisucs we didnt think it could saved. Would absolutely recommend!
About Dr. David Yucha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164624797
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine-Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-Rothman Institute
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Saint Joseph's University
