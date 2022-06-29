Overview of Dr. David Yucha, MD

Dr. David Yucha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chester, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Yucha works at Premier Orthopedics/SPM Assocs in Chester, PA with other offices in Media, PA, Glen Mills, PA and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.