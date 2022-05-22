Dr. David Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Yun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Yun, MD
Dr. David Yun, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun's Office Locations
Ent. Surgical Associates1505 Wilson Ter Ste 270, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Knows his his stuff. Works well collaborating with other doctors on solving cause of symptoms.
About Dr. David Yun, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare Evanston Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yun speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.