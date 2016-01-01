Dr. David Zaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zaas, MD
Dr. David Zaas, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588748461
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Med Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Dr. Zaas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaas works at
Dr. Zaas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.