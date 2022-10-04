Dr. David Zabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zabel, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zabel, MD
Dr. David Zabel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Zabel's Office Locations
Associates in Obstetrics & Gyn550 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 202, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 996-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zabel and all the gals in the office are wonderful. I wouldn't think of going anywhere else for any wound and plastics issues.
About Dr. David Zabel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabel has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabel.
