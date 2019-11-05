Overview

Dr. David Zack, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Zack works at Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.