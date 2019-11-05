Dr. David Zack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zack, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Zack, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Zack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nwo Gastroenterology Associates Inc.4841 Monroe St Ste 110, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 251-4283
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zack?
It was my first colonoscopy and he was very personable and did a great job I would highly recommend him thank you
About Dr. David Zack, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407955008
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Grandview Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zack works at
Dr. Zack has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.