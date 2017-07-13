Dr. David Zacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zacks, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zacks, MD
Dr. David Zacks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Zacks works at
Dr. Zacks' Office Locations
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan1000 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 764-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zacks performed a vitrectomy on my eye to correct a retinal detachment. I found him to be professional, friendly and compassionate. I returned a couple of times for clearance for an unrelated surgery and he examined my eye each time and assured me that I could return or contact his office with any future concerns.
About Dr. David Zacks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821006529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacks has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.