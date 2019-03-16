Dr. David Zaenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zaenger, MD
Dr. David Zaenger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Doctor Of Medicine,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Carolina Regional Cancer Center - Conway8059 Myrtle Trace Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 234-5505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolina Regional Cancer Center4708 OLEANDER DR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 449-9415
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- McLeod Seacoast Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Excellent!! I have never had a more caring and compassionate physician. I would highly recommend Dr. Zaenger for anyone that may need radiation treatments as he will make you feel more like his family than just a patient. He always took the time to answer my concerns. I was very blessed to have been recommended to him by on oncologist. We are all very lucky to have Dr. Zaenger here in Conway, SC.
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245593235
- Residency In Diagnostic Radiology,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio|Residency In Radiation Oncology, Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia
- Internship In Internal Medicine, The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio
- Doctor Of Medicine,The University Of Toledo College Of Medicine, Toledo, Ohio
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Zaenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaenger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaenger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaenger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.