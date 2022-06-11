Overview of Dr. David Zaghlool, DO

Dr. David Zaghlool, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medcine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital and Galion Community Hospital.



Dr. Zaghlool works at Avita Health System in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.