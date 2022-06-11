Dr. David Zaghlool, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaghlool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zaghlool, DO
Overview of Dr. David Zaghlool, DO
Dr. David Zaghlool, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medcine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital and Galion Community Hospital.
Dr. Zaghlool's Office Locations
David Zaghlool, DO715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 468-7785
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zaghlool is an excellent physician/surgeon. My dad was hospitalized unexpectedly in 2020. Dr Zaghlool did a wonderful job in treating him. He had to go through a procedure and being someone that up to this point rarely had to be hospitalized or have a surgery was comforted knowing this Dr was the one that would be performing it. He not only saw my dad in the ER but followed up with him while in patient and checked in on him regularly. Both myself my sister and my mom were highly impressed with the care that was given to my dad by Dr. Zaghlool. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable in his field he also took into consideration my dad’s concern and fears and really hear what my dad had to say. We were updated on a regular and consistent basis even through the pandemic the world was experiencing (which was impressive as someone who spent 20+ yrs in healthcare myself) He also saw my dad after discharge from AVITA and we experiencing the same consistency with everything I mentioned above
About Dr. David Zaghlool, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1336431220
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital Ohio
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medcine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaghlool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaghlool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaghlool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaghlool has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaghlool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaghlool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaghlool.
