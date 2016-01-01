See All Family Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. David Zalut, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Zalut, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Zalut works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson University Physicians Department of Cardiology
    443 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 230, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 784-7398
  2. 2
    Kennedy Medical Gr - Dba Kennedy Health Alliance
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency

Diabetes Type 1
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Birth Control
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Zalut, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    NPI
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zalut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zalut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zalut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zalut works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zalut’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

