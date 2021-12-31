Dr. David Zebrack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zebrack, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Zebrack, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Zebrack works at
Locations
Office40285 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
MY HUSBAND AND I ARE VERY HAPPY WE CHOSE DR ZEBRACK FOR OUR DOCTOR. HE IS KIND AND CARING AND GIVES GOOD ADVICE. WE WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND HIM TO ALL NEEDING TO FIND A GOOD DOCTOR.
About Dr. David Zebrack, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891873329
Education & Certifications
- San Bernardino Co Med Center
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zebrack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zebrack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zebrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zebrack works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebrack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zebrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zebrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.