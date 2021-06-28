See All Other Doctors in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. David Zehr, MD

Other
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Zehr, MD

Dr. David Zehr, MD is an Other Provider in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Other, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Zehr works at Lankford Hand Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zehr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lankford Hand Surgery Associates
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-5351
  2. 2
    Lankford Hand Surgery Association - Frisco
    5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-5351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. David Zehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Other
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477583128
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

