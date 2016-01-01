Overview of Dr. Vadim Zeltsman, MD

Dr. Vadim Zeltsman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zeltsman works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Thoracentesis and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.