Dr. David Zeman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zeman, MD
Dr. David Zeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Dr. Zeman works at
Dr. Zeman's Office Locations
Arizona Sports Medicine Center at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews

After more than 15 years and a still highly successful left meniscus surgery, Dr Zeman remembered me. I have been playing tennis regularly since then with no problems. Now we will address the right meniscus. He was efficient and had a plan of action. Dr Zeman is conservative too. I like that. No one I would trust more!
About Dr. David Zeman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902854276
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clin
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.
