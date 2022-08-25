See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. David Zeman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Zeman, MD

Dr. David Zeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.

Dr. Zeman works at Abrazo Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Sports Medicine Center at Biltmore Terrace
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 558-3744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2022
    After more than 15 years and a still highly successful left meniscus surgery, Dr Zeman remembered me. I have been playing tennis regularly since then with no problems. Now we will address the right meniscus. He was efficient and had a plan of action. Dr Zeman is conservative too. I like that. No one I would trust more!
    — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Zeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902854276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Clin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Zeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeman works at Abrazo Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zeman’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

