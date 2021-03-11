Dr. David Zijerdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zijerdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zijerdi, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zijerdi, MD
Dr. David Zijerdi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Zijerdi works at
Dr. Zijerdi's Office Locations
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Spotsylvania4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 373-4602
Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians90 GREENSPRING DR, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe injury to my distal biceps tendon and the tendon was completely severed from the bone, a few of my parents neighbors had gone through more serious injuries, making a complete recovery, and referred me to Dr. Zijerdi. He gave a very thorough explanation and drew out exactly what the procedure entailed, as well as what made it superior to other methods. He was able to do the surgery that week. As of now I've made a strong recovery and am lifting weights again in the gym on a regular basis. I have zero of the complications and full functionality.
About Dr. David Zijerdi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zijerdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zijerdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zijerdi has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zijerdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zijerdi speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zijerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zijerdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zijerdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zijerdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.