Overview of Dr. David Zijerdi, MD

Dr. David Zijerdi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Zijerdi works at Club Staffing in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.