Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Zimmerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mohammad Kooshkabadi MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vineet Dua, MD | Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 213, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 321-3490
-
3
David Zimmerman120 Stonebridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have coronary artery disease and have been a patient of Dr Zimmerman for about 15 years. I had an issue following hospitalization including heart catherization. He saw me quickly and was fully aware of my situation and addressed my issues, questions and concerns with caring about me personally. He made decisions about changing some medications and made recommendations about going forward. He was professional and efficient. This has always been my experience with the services he provides
About Dr. David Zimmerman, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134181472
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.