Overview of Dr. David Zumbro, MD

Dr. David Zumbro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Zumbro works at Alaska Retinal Consultants in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.