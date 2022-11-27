See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Davida Rixter, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (34)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Davida Rixter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Rixter works at RESTORE WELLNESS AND PAIN MANAGEMENT in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Wellness and Pain Management
    5407 Basswood Blvd Ste 115, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 770-4471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Davida Rixter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215193990
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rixter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rixter works at RESTORE WELLNESS AND PAIN MANAGEMENT in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rixter’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rixter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rixter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rixter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rixter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

