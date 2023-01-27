Dr. Davin Haraway, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davin Haraway, DO
Overview
Dr. Davin Haraway, DO is a Phlebologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Locations
Tulsa Vein Institute6901 S Yorktown Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 393-7994
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding, awesome visit
About Dr. Davin Haraway, DO
- Phlebology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College of Phlebology
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haraway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haraway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1446 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.