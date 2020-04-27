Overview

Dr. Davin Lundquist, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lundquist works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.