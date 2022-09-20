Dr. Davinder Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davinder Grover, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Grover's Office Locations
Glaucoma Associates Of Texas10740 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-0000
Main View Optical417 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-2000
- 3 6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 612-9522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The services that I receive from Dr Grover are excellent!! Dr Grover and his staff are friendly, knowledgable and ensure that I am properly informed about my eye care health. Dr Grover takes his time and listens to my concerns and to go over diagnosis clearly, treatment options, and reviews our last visit. Its refreshing to see a doctor in this fast -paced society that we live in to truly take their time and not rush you in and out! I know I am in safe hands and look forward to each and every visit. I feel very fortunate to have found such an outstanding doctor. I would have no qualms referring family and friends to Dr Grover...
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1194861674
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grover has seen patients for Glaucoma and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grover speaks Yoruba.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.