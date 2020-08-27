Dr. Davinder Kakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davinder Kakar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davinder Kakar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 W Square Lake Rd Ste 215, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 745-3800
-
2
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 745-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kakar has treated my two sons for 9 years. They both have made tremendous progress with the symptoms of their illnesses. Dr. Kakar is an exceptional diagnostician and communicator. With effective medication and outstanding counseling and patient/parent dialogue, Dr. Kakar has helped my sons through crisis to stability. He is always available, caring, and professional.
About Dr. Davinder Kakar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakar has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakar.
