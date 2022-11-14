Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD
Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekhon's Office Locations
4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 739-6308
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor. Good communicator
About Dr. Davinder Sekhon, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1053334318
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
