Overview of Dr. Davis Bu, MD

Dr. Davis Bu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wakefield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Bu works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Wakefield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.