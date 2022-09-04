Dr. Davood Vafai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vafai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davood Vafai, MD
Overview of Dr. Davood Vafai, MD
Dr. Davood Vafai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Vafai's Office Locations
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-3688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Rancho Mirage Professional Plaza40075 Bob Hope Dr Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had my first visit with him and very impressed, he asked and answered questions and seemed to really care about the patient. He showed me that he was interested in helping me get over my health problems,
About Dr. Davood Vafai, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd-University Of California, San Diego--Hematological Malignancies and Bone Marrow Transplantation
- USC Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital
- Tehran Medical School
- Tehran Medical School Basic Science
- Oncology
