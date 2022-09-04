Overview of Dr. Davood Vafai, MD

Dr. Davood Vafai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Tehran Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Vafai works at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.