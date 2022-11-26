Overview

Dr. Dawn Alexander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Primary and Urgent Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.