Overview of Dr. Dawn Anderson, MD

Dr. Dawn Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology



Dr. Anderson works at Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.