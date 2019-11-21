Dr. Dawn Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Ayers, MD
Dr. Dawn Ayers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital Anderson, Hancock Regional Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Riverview Health and Witham Health Services.
Hancock Internal Medicine-Greenfield1 Memorial Sq Ste 2200, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 462-6662Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Noblesville Diabetes and Endocrinology395 Westfield Rd Ste D, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 776-3520
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Witham Health Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Been her patient for over 15 years. She is very easy to talk to, realistic in my treatment plans/goals. Answers all questions completely and addresses my concerns and needs in a very timely manner. Lab results always given ASAP. Spends as much time as I need with me at all visits. Her office staff is excellent as well !
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Ind U Med Ctr
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
