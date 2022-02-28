Overview of Dr. Dawn Baker, MD

Dr. Dawn Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.