Dr. Dawn Beaulieu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Beaulieu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital, Shoals Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition1211 21st Ave S Ste 220, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 322-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
- Shoals Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very proactive regarding my health and the course of treatment. Answers all of my questions. The best ever. So so happy that she is my Dr.
About Dr. Dawn Beaulieu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaulieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaulieu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaulieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaulieu has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaulieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaulieu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaulieu.
