Dr. Dawn Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawn Brooks, MD
Dr. Dawn Brooks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
1
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-3391
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0088
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Brooks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1336465715
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
