Dr. Dawn Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Brown, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Total Wellness Assessment & Counseling Center Pllc3801 Kirby Dr Ste 311, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 851-9482
ADHD Wellness Center2219 Sawdust Rd Ste 301, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 419-2343
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient of Dr Brown. I am happy and feel cared for. She advocated for my health from mental down to primary and OBGYN. I look forward to continuing treatment.
About Dr. Dawn Brown, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740481118
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
