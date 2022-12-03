Dr. Dawn De Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn De Witt, MD
Dr. Dawn De Witt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 202, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 748-2850
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Excellent, helpful, encouraging and knowledgeable
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM)
Dr. De Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Witt has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. De Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Witt.
