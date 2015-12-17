Overview of Dr. Dawn Estabrook, MD

Dr. Dawn Estabrook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Estabrook works at CHILDREN S MEDICAL ASSOCIATES FAIRF in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.