Overview of Dr. Dawn Foster, MD

Dr. Dawn Foster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Health Centers Of Detroit in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.