Dr. Dawn Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawn Foster, MD
Dr. Dawn Foster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
-
1
Greenfield Health Center23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 400, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (313) 822-9801
-
2
East Jefferson Health Center7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 340, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 822-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
About Dr. Dawn Foster, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750449708
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.