Dr. Dawn Francis, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dawn Francis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Francis works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - GI
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-8182
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 27, 2019
Dr Francis is on top of her game for sure! I only wish the doctors I went to before finding her had been!
Mar 27, 2019
About Dr. Dawn Francis, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295712511
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dawn Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Francis works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Francis’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

