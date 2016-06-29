Overview of Dr. Dawn Frankwick, MD

Dr. Dawn Frankwick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Frankwick works at Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

