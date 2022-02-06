Overview

Dr. Dawn Gallo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Gallo works at Weiner and Gallo Medical Practice in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.