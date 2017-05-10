Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn George, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn George, MD
Dr. Dawn George, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Franciscan Health Lafayette East1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 502-4015
Obstetrics and Gynecology3920 St Francis Way Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. George is a truly wonderful Doctor. She listens, she cares, and she does what is best for her patients. I trust her decisions 100%. She is a kind and genuine person and those attributes shine through in the way she treats her patients.
About Dr. Dawn George, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255356481
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of Ohio
- Wayne State Univ Som
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.