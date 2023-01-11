Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD
Overview of Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD
Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Grosser works at
Dr. Grosser's Office Locations
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
She came recommended by a friend she operated on a few years ago. He under-sold her, great bedside manner, wonderful staff, and by all early accounts a very successful surgery for me! She was patient and took her time answering all my type A personality questions. Kept my wife in the loop from start to finish and genuinely cares about her patients and their outcomes.
About Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154306652
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grosser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grosser has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grosser speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosser.
