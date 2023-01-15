See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Dawn Hannah, DO

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dawn Hannah, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Hannah works at HCA Florida West Maternal Fetal Medicine - Pensacola in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida West Maternal Fetal Medicine - Pensacola
    2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 101, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 397-1475
  2. 2
    HCA Florida West Maternal Fetal Medicine - Fort Walton Beach
    320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100C, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Hannah is spectacular. She is very thorough and kind, and explains things in a detailed manner. I never felt rushed in any appointments and she always addressed my concerns.
    Catherine f klus — Jan 15, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Dawn Hannah, DO
    About Dr. Dawn Hannah, DO

